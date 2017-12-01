Now, clicking selfie with stars set to become reality in Delhi, Madame Tussauds to open on December 1

London’s Madame Tussauds Wax Museum has now opened its doors with 50 lifelike figurines for the public here in Delhi on December 1. (IE)

London’s Madame Tussauds Wax Museum has now opened its doors with 50 lifelike figurines for the public here in Delhi on December 1. Now, posing for a selfie with one of your favourite superstars or heroes spanning across sports, history, music, films and politics will not be a distant dream but can be actualised at the Regal building in central Delhi. The museum authorities held a special screening for the media and a few select people at Connaught Place about what is in store for teh public. The 50 lifelike wax figures include national as well as international personalities. From sports – Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi, Mary Kom features in the museum; Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and political leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wax figures too have been installed.

Madame Tussauds has museums in major cities around the world like Las Vegas, Tokyo, Singapore, New York City, Berlin, Paris and several other places. Delhi’s Madame Tussauds inside the Regal building is a two-storey exhibition specifically designed and structured keeping Indians’ likings in mind. The 23rd Tussauds museum houses Brian Lara who greets the visitors with Sachin Tendulkar the moment one enters the building along with Richard Gere. Once the visitors enter the building they will witness Salman Khan’s statue, Anil Kapoor in the Slumdog Millionaire set playing Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Celebrities like Tom Cruise, Madhubala, Raj Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor have been put on display too. Other sports stars to have wax statues installed in their likeness are Cristiano Ronaldo, Milkha Singh, David Beckham, Kapil Dev and others. Visitors can not only click a selfie with statues but can also play games and find out more about the celebrities. The Madame Tussauds has also made provisions for Delhiites and others visitors to take a personalised hand sculpted memorabilia home.

Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director, Merlin Entertainments India said, “This is truly an exhilarating and emotional feeling to finally see Madame Tussauds open in Delhi. This will be the 23rd Madame Tussauds attraction globally,” according to The Indian Express. The museum to provide true experience has also made the museum friendly for differently abled people. The museum will also have visual displays where the making of a wax statue will be shown.

Wax figures are being made by Madame Tussauds for the past 150 years and each statue takes time and dedication to be made. To maintain the statue in India there will be a dedicated team of 40 members including three Indian artists. Tickets to enter the museum are priced at Rs 960 for adults and Rs 760 for children. There is also a special discount of Rs 100 for anybody who books online.