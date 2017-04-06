Now ‘chhoti bahu’ Aparna Yadav drives family drama, tells Akhilesh Yadav to hand over SP to Mulayam

Aparna Yadav and husband Prateek Yadav are also making news in connection with their ‘proximity’ to new UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

The feud that started in Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family before the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls does not seem to have settled down even after the Samajwadi Party (SP) was heavily defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). After weeks of the result being declared, the SP leader and daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh, Aparna Yadav has blamed party insiders for her defeat to rival BJP candidate, reported The Times of India. The wife of Akhilesh Yadav’s brother Prateek, Aparna also said the former UP chief minister should keep his words about heading the political party and hand over its control to his father. Aparna Yadav is a popular face of the party and contested from Lucknow Cantonment seat in assembly polls but was defeated by BJP’s Rita Bahuguna, who joined the party after resigning from Congress.

The family drama of SP before the elections had seen many twists and turns pitting Akhilesh and his uncle Shivpal Yadav against each other. It was followed by breaking the party virtually into two warring factions with Mulayam Singh supporting his brother Shivpal instead of son Akhilesh. However, after rounds of feuding, all the party leaders decided to unite and contest the polls together. Also Akhilesh, who had taken over as the SP chief in the midst of conflict, had sought time of three months from his father and promised to return the party control to him after the elections concluded.

Reminding Akhilesh of his promise, Aparna said Akhilesh is a “man of his words” and it is time for him to do what he had promised to his father. She also said that Mulayam is unhappy with the way he was treated in the party and currently what she wants is that the family stays united.

Aparna Yadav and husband Prateek Yadav are also making news in connection with their ‘proximity’ to new UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. After the BJP MP took oath as CM, Aparna visited him and later she and Prateek accompanied him to their cow shelter in Lucknow. This has triggered the news of a fresh SP rift. However, Aparna has denied the news saying that her “family is everything to her.”