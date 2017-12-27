Now, buy skyscrapper online in China, if you have this big amount handy

China is known for out-of-the-box thinking and coming out with some bullish market strategies. One such thing is auctioning of a skyscraper on the country’s largest e-commerce website. (Representative image)

China is known for out-of-the-box thinking and coming out with some bullish market strategies. One such thing is auctioning of a skyscraper on the country’s largest e-commerce website. The 39-floor building in Taiyuan, northern Shanxi province, along with the land on which it sits, goes on the block January 2 on Taobao, Alibaba’s e-commerce platform. But this has come with a whopping price tag. The auction will begin with a sky-high starting price of 553 million yuan (USD 84.2 million).

Construction on the skyscraper began in 2006. Standing 156 metres high and with over 76,000 square metres of floor space, it was originally designed to be a hotel, according to reports. But the project was suspended due to lack of funding after major construction work was completed in 2010, according to a statement by the Shanxi Provincial Higher People’s Court, the report said.

Photos of a dimly-lit underground parking lot and unfinished building interior with dusty floors piled with construction materials were posted by the court on the auction page. Almost all Chinese courts have set up accounts on Taobao’s judicial auction platform for more efficient and transparent handling of assets seized in lawsuits, the reports say

Apartment buildings, cars, confiscated jewellery and mobile phones are all being auctioned by authorities on the e-commerce platform. In November, a 28-floor building was put up for auction at a starting price of 219 million yuan by a local court in northeastern Zhejiang province. But the auction was not successful as no one bid for the item.

E-commerce site seems to be China’s favourite destination for shopping. Earlier in November, China’s top e-commerce giants have raked up over USD 45 billion during the annual online shopping fiesta “Singles Day”, creating a new record in global retail sales for any single day. Alibaba Group, during its flagship event Double 11 (also called 11.11 sale), surpassed its last years “Singles Day” sales of USD 18 billion, netting about USD 168 billion yuan (USD 25.3 billion).

Rival online retailer JD.com, the country’s second-biggest online firm which started promotions at the beginning of this month, reported 127.1 billion yuan (about USD 20 billion) of orders. This was the eighth edition of the online shopping spree which had about 1,40,000 brands including 60,000 international.

At least 331 million packages were handled by Chinese postal and courier companies yesterday, 31.5 per cent more than the same day last year, the State Post Bureau said, adding that the number represents only some of the 850 million orders, 29.4 per cent more than last year.