Now bounty for ‘Games of Ayodhya’ movie producer

“The film has presented a distorted history of the Babri Mosque demolition which has deeply hurt Hindu sentiments,” Goswami alleged. (Source: Youtube)

A leader of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students’ wing of the RSS, today declared a bounty of Rs one lakh for chopping the hands of the director of the upcoming film “Games of Ayodhya”. The remarks come amidst a controversy over period drama “Padmavati”. Some people, including a political leader, had reportedly offered bounties against actor Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. ABVP leader Amit Goswami, during a press conference announced the bounty of Rs one lakh for anyone who brings him the hands of the film’s director and producer Sunil Singh. “The film has presented a distorted history of the Babri Mosque demolition which has deeply hurt Hindu sentiments,” Goswami alleged. The ABVP leader alleged that the film wrongfully held senior BJP leaders responsible for the demolition.

Goswami warned that if the film was allowed to be released then people who watch it “will be responsible for their own lives and theatre owners will do so at their own risk”. He ABVP leader claimed that if he came across Singh he “would not hesitate to shoot him”. Singh is a former MLC from the Rashtriya Lok Dal and he belongs to Aligarh.

Meanwhile, state secretary of the Hindu Jagran Manch Yuva Vahini, Sanju Bajaj, in a statement, said his organisation would protest against Singh. Earlier, Haryana BJP leader Suraj Pal Amu reportedly offered a Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading Padukone and Bhansali. He, however, resigned yesterday as the chief media coordinator of the state unit of the party after he was served a show cause notice, seeking explanation about his remarks. A resident of Meerut from the Kshatriya community had also announced a bounty of Rs 5 crore on the heads of Bhansali and Padukone for “wrongfully portraying” queen Padmini.