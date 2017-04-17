Now, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali opens ‘Postik’ restaurant in Chandigarh

(Twitter)

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev who had set up Patanjali Ayurved Limited in the year 2006 has now ventured into the restaurant business. Patanjali Ayurved has now set up a restaurant that serves 100 per cent vegetarian food that is full of nutrient. Patanjali’s ‘Postik’ restaurant has been set up in the Zirakpur area of Chandigarh, according to an Indian Express report. The report said that the restaurant was set up a while back, but no formal inauguration of the place has taken place yet.

Have a look at the interior and exterior of the restaurant:

(Twitter)

Reportedly, the restaurant carries pictures of Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna along with their messages on the walls and also on the menu card. The menu also displays several health tips for the customers who visit the restaurant to eat healthy and nutritious food. There is no confirmation whether the restaurant belongs to Patanjali group but the Directors of Postik Restaurant Private Limited, according to the Registrar of Companies data are Rajpal Singh and Jaspal Singh Sembhi.

The menu card of Postik restaurant:

(Twitter)

The list of items that are included in the menu card is all healthy which is well defined by the name of the restaurant, ‘Postik’. Reportedly, the food that is prepared in the restaurant is made keeping in mind the customers’ taste and health.

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali:

Established in 2006 by Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali Ayurved Limited is an Indian FMCG company that sells all mineral and herbal products. The registered office of the company is in Delhi while its manufacturing units and headquarters are located in Haridwar. Ever since its establishment, the company has seen a rapid growth in the FMCG sector.