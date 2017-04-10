Notice issued to Anushka Sharma by K West Ward of BMC, asked to remove electric junction box outside her flat

A report in the Mumbai Mirror said that Sunil Batra, in his complaint to the BMC, said the box was “illegally” installed, and that the Sharmas had flouted several other laws in the society. (Reuters)

The Bollywood’s box-office queen Anushka Sharma has been accused by the building’s former secretary Sunil Batra of illegally installing an electric junction box on the floor passageway. A report in the Mumbai Mirror said that Sunil Batra, in his complaint to the BMC, said the box was “illegally” installed, and that the Sharmas had flouted several other laws in the society.

While the BMC recently wrote to the Sharmas about the box, the actress’ spokesperson told Mumbai Mirror on Sunday that Batra’s allegations were baseless, and the electric junction box was installed “only after all permissions were in place”. Batra, who owns 16th and 17th floors in the building, said he first alerted the fire brigade about the box, and was asked to complain to the BMC. “The civic officials inspected the premises and found the electric junction box ‘highly objectionable’. They have asked the Sharmas to remove it,” Batra told Mirror.

The report in the Mumbai Mirror said that, to prove his point, he produced a copy of the letter written by the K Ward assistant engineer (Building and Factory, BMC), which said: “To the owners/occupiers of flat Nos 2001 and 2002, the installation of electric junction box in the common passage area of society is highly objectionable. You are directed to remove the box otherwise necessary action will be initiated as per the MMC Act.” The letter was issued on April 6.

Further, Batra also pointed out that the family has kept a wooden cupboard in the passageway, encumbering it further. Even their air-conditioner’s shaft is placed precariously on the outer ledge, which is not meant for taking such weight and it has already developed cracks. According to reports, when asked why he didn’t take up the matter with the society’s managing committee, he said the committee was “hand-in-glove” with the Sharmas. “I can’t wait for a calamity to happen. There are many incidents of fire breaking out in housing societies,” he said.

On the other hand, Anushka’s spokesperson gave a rejoinder said that there was “nothing illegal” about any construction or installation. “The actress owns three flats on the 20th floor, and all permissions since 2013 are in place. Anushka and her family are law abiding and responsible citizens and wouldn’t do anything to inconvenience or harm anyone,” the spokesperson said.