Nothing more farcical than Mulayam Singh Yadav’s ‘united SP’ statement, ridicules BJP

Taking a potshot at the Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav for his ‘united SP’ statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday said nothing could be more farcical than what the former has said, adding that he was only fooling his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. “There cannot be anything more farcical than what Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is saying. He claims that the Samajwadi Party is united, then how come do they have two national presidents as of now? Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav himself claims to be the national president and Akhilesh Yadav also says I am the national president,” BJP leader GVL Narsimha Rao told ANI.

Questioning Mulayam Singh’s move of going to the Election Commission on Monday, Rao further said that claims of uniting is far away from truth, adding that they are heading for a massive defeat in the upcoming state elections.

“Why did he go to the Election Commission if his party was not split? And now he claims they are united. There can be nothing farther from truth, nothing more farcical. His claim of Akhilesh Yadav being the next chief minister is only an attempt to fool his own son because Mr Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and everyone in the Samajwadi Party know that they are heading for a massive defeat in Uttar Pradesh polls,” he said.

Terming the ongoing feud in the Samajwadi Party a ‘drama’, Rao said it is a never ending process and such statements by Mulayam Singh were only for media consumption.

“I think the drama in the Samajwadi Party is never ending and far from getting over. Akhilesh Yadav has completely betrayed Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mulayam Singh Yadav seems completely shocked by the development and therefore making statements only for media consumption,” he said.

In a move signifying a possible end to the prolonged family feud once and for all, Mulayam Singh, on Monday, asserted that Akhilesh Yadav is the face of the party for the next chief minister of the state, adding that the party stands united.

Speaking to ANI, Mulayam stated that the SP is united and will soon set out to campaign across the state as one.

“For the benefit of the entire state, our party stands united. There is no question of any division whatsoever in the party and we will begin campaigning soon. Akhilesh will be the next chief minister, there is no doubt about that,” he said.