Note threatening ISIS attack on Mumbai Airport found; CISF tightens security

A note was found in toilet at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, warning of an attack on cargo on 26th January, 2018 by ISIS. (IE)

A note was found in toilet at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, warning of an attack on cargo on 26th January, 2018 by ISIS. Cargo area was evacuated and people coming there were being allowed to enter only after screening. “Police and CISF are doing their job,” Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport PRO said. The letter also reportedly stated the ISIS could attack the area or the airport anytime. CISF security officials swung into action immediately. The cargo area was cleared by the security officials. All staff at the cargo bay were evacuated and a bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot. Notably, airport sources said people would thoroughly be screened before being allowed in the airport.

(Further details awaited)