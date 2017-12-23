Note ban: ED’s supplementary chargesheet names lawyer Rohit Tandon as accused

The Enforcement Directorate today filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against lawyer Rohit Tandon in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case involving Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha. (Image: IE)

The Enforcement Directorate today filed a supplementary charge sheet before a Delhi court against lawyer Rohit Tandon in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case involving Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha. The prosecution complaint (charge sheet) was filed before Additional Sessions Judge A K Kuhar by ED Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana who said the court has now kept it for consideration on February 2, 2018. This is the first time that Tandon’s name has appeared as an accused in the matter involving Lodha who was chargesheeted earlier this year for alleged conversion of over Rs 25 crore old currency into new notes. Lodha has been accused of conspiring along with Tandon and indulging in converting old demonetised notes into new currency on commission basis which constitutes the offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In its charge sheet filed in February, the ED had alleged that the new currency, which was entrusted to banks and government officials and was supposed to be delivered to public/bank account holders, appeared to have been misappropriated by Lodha and others for their monetary gains, thereby “cheating public at large” and causing monetary loss to the government. While Lodha was arrested on December 21, 2016, in connection with alleged conversion of over Rs 25 crore old currency into new notes, Tandon is in custody since last year in connection with a similar case lodged by the ED. The charge sheet filed earlier, said Lodha had committed offences, including those under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The agency had told the court that Lodha was involved in the offence of money laundering which “frustrated” demonetisation policy of the government posing “serious threat” to financial health of the country. Tandon was arrested by the ED after a raid in connection with a black money probe which led to the alleged seizure of Rs 13.6 crore from his law firm. He was alleged to be involved in illegal conversion of nearly Rs 60 crore demonetised currency.