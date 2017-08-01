Not one graduate in 2021 villages of Karnataka: Official data

A depressing data reveals that not a single person, in about 2021 villages in Karnataka, is a graduate. (Photo: PTI)

A depressing data reveals that not a single person, in about 2021 villages in Karnataka, is a graduate. The villages have a population of over 200 people each and according to the data collected by Department of Collegiate Education (DCE), not a single person in these villages is a graduate. According to The Hindu, the data was collected and compiled by the DCE from over 28 districts across Karnataka. The data of two districts are still pending.

As per 2011 census, there are near about 27,586 villages in the state. However, the total number of villages in each district is not yet revealed by the DCE. Kolar district, also known as the ‘Golden city’ of India, possesses 212 villages without a single graduate. Kodagu, which has four villages in total, is the district with the minimum amount of villages without a graduate, as reported by The Hindu. In order to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of the state, the DCE has asked its officials to ascertain why the villagers were so resistant to pursue graduation.

According to The Hindu, last week the officials were told, through a video conference, to work on improving the GER. The Hindu quoted an official from the DCE as saying, “Officials have been told to visit such villages at least once a month to identify the hurdles that are preventing students from pursuing higher education.” He added, “Even if one person in the village completes a degree, this will have a ripple effect in the community.”

President of the Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association, H Prakash, declared that it is the need of the hour for the State government to maintain a proper record of children who join schools and to ensure that they pursue their education until graduation.