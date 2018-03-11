Not like Narendra Modi, here’s how Rahul Gandhi would have dealt with demonetisation proposal as PM

Gandhi, speaking to a gathering of Indian diaspora in Malaysia, said he would have thrown the proposal in a dustbin.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday revealed what he would have done had the proposal of demonetisation been brought before him if he was prime minister. Gandhi, speaking to a gathering of Indian diaspora in Malaysia, said he would have thrown the proposal in a dustbin. “If I was the Prime Minister, and someone had given me a file with demonetisation written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin,” Gandhi said. “Out through the door and into the junkyard, because that’s what I think demonetisation should have been dealt with,” he added. Gandhi made his comments in Malaysia after someone asked him how he would have implemented demonatisation.

Gandhi also met business executives of Indian origin in the country and said he “valued actionable solutions over rhetoric”. The Congress President assured Malaysian business community that “their interests will be suitably addressed in his party’s manifesto”. The Congress boss held meetings with business executives of Malaysia India Business Council, Asean India Business Council, Malaysian Associated Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia. Tweeting about Gandhi’s meeting, Congress said the Malaysian businessmen have complained about their interests being neglected by the Narendra Modi government.

Gandhi also opened up about a range of issues in another public interaction. Speaking on party’s massive 2014 Lok Sabha defeat, Gandhi said an internal and generational fight in Congress and “issues with corruption” were the main contributors to party’s defeat. He also said that “certain amount of arrogance” had crept into the party and leaders didn’t communicate with people.

The Congress chief also talked about death of his father Rajiv Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi. He said that Gandhi family had a sense of what was going to happen. “We knew that my father was going to die. We knew that my grandmother was going to die,” he said. “My grandmother told me she was going to die and my father…I told him he was going to die,” Gandhi said. However, Gandhi said that he and her sister have now forgiven the killers of their father.