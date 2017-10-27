Not just black belt in Aikido, Rahul Gandhi is a national shooting champion too

Rahul Gandhi speaking at the 112th annual session and PHD Annual Awards for Excellence 2017. (Source: Twitter)

Looks like Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has kept many secrets from the media. Just one day after Rahul revealed that he is a black belt in Japanese martial arts form Aikido, a certificate that has now gone viral on the internet shows that he is also a national shooting champion. This certificate which is doing rounds on Twitter shows that Rahul Gandhi had participated in the 32nd National Shooting Championship Competitions held in Delhi from 26th December 1988 to 5th January 1989. In this competition, Rahul won the number 1 spot in the 25 Mtr. Centre Fire Pistol category. As per the certificate, Rahul’s score read as 271/300.

The image was shared on a Twitter handle named Saurabh Rai. “In 1989, National Rifle Association Of India Certified Rahul Gandhi is Position Holder in 25 Mtr.Centre Fire Pistol @ National Shooting Champ,” read the caption of the image. As per the details given on the handle, the user is a member of Indian National Congress and NSUI. However, FinancialExpress.com cannot verify the authenticity of the certificate.

In 1989,National Rifle Association Of India Certified Rahul Gandhi is Position Holder in 25 Mtr.Centre Fire Pistol @ National Shooting Champ pic.twitter.com/BvwbDnudQx — Saurabh Rai ???????? (@SaurabhRai_INC) October 26, 2017

Yesterday, after Rahul Gandhi had finished his address at the 112th annual session and PHD Annual Awards for Excellence 2017, boxer Vijender Singh asked his opinion on sports development in the country and strategies he would undertake if he becomes the Prime Minister. He added that he had never seen any Member of the Parliament (MP) or MLA play sports but has only seen them inaugurate sports events.

To this Rahul replied that he is actively into sports and mentioned that he is a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art. “Sports has always been important in my life. Normally I play sports for at least an hour. However, in the last few months I’ve not done it.” Rahul added that he doesn’t talk about it publicly. After this Vijender asked Rahul to upload some videos so that people would get inspired by him, to which he agreed.