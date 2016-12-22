Not in Guwahati, CBI court allows Indrani Mukerjea to perform her father’s last rites in Mumbai

Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case. (PTI)

The special CBI court today rejected the interim bail plea made by Indrani Mukerjea to perform her father’s last rites in Guwahati. However, it allowed Indrani to attend the last rites in Mumbai with police escort and it also directed her to stay away from media interactions. She has been permitted one day’s interim bail for this. Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora (Indrani’s daughter) murder case. Two days ago, on December 20 Indrani had filed an application to visit Guwahati after her father’s death.

But there was a stiff opposion from CBI on allowing Indrani to visit Guwahati, to perform her father, Upendra Kumar Bora’s last rites – he passed away on December 15. In a reply to the court, CBI annexed an e-mail written by Mikhail, Indrani’s son, which mentioned that he didn’t want Indrani to visit Guwahati.

Mikhail, in a statement to india.com said that his grandfather had been bed-ridden since last year and he has been looking after his grandparents since three years. He also made it clear that there wasn’t any financial or mental support from Indrani. He went on to say that his grandparents had adopted him as their legal son and he had commenced the funeral rituals.

Special public prosecutors Bharat Badami and Kavita Patil told the court that the funeral rituals are already over and Mikhail had conducted them.