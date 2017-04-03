Not EVMs, Samajwadi Party ‘bahu’ Aparna Yadav blames kin for poll loss

Aparna Yadav contested from Lucknow cantonment in recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections and was defeated by BJP’s Rita Bahuguna. (PTI)

Amid all the buzz of EVM tampering, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Aparna Yadav said it was not the fault of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) that she was defeated but the people “close” to her who caused her to lose to her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival. The daughter-in-law of SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna, who is married to Prateek, contested from Lucknow cantonment in recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections and was defeated by BJP’s Rita Bahuguna (who joined the party after leaving the Congress). Asked about the reports of alleged manipulation of results during the polls, the SP leader said if the EVMs were tampered with, the election result should be cancelled and fresh polling should be arranged using ballot paper this time, reported Zee News quoting sources.

Less than a month has passed since the announcement of the poll result and Aparna Yadav has given a subtle hint of the family spat being the reason behind her defeat. Talking to reporters in an event at Lucknow Cantt, she said she has been deeply wounded by a those who were close to her.

Ahead of the state assembly polls, the SP went through the massive family drama that split the party into two parts with one headed by UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav and other headed by party supremo Mulayam Singh and his brother Shivpal Yadav. Though the party contested the polls unitedly, the feud in party broke it into two teams.

Before the elections, the party had high hopes from Aparna as she is a known face in the city. Though earlier, Akhilesh reportedly omitted her name from the final list of the candidate, he later included it after the family feud was over and declared her as the party’s candidate from Lucknow Cantt. Both Akhilesh and Mulayam campaigned for Aparna, but she could not win the seat.