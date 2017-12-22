Not ‘easy’ to make film on Balasaheb Thackeray, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Image: PTI)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said today that making a movie on his father and party founder Balasaheb Thackeray was not “easy”. Speaking at the launch of a teaser of a film on Balasaheb Thackeray, he said making a movie on his father was difficult because it would not have a hero or a heroine. The upcoming movie has been titled ‘Thackeray’. “The life and times of Balasaheb was about making the common man a hero – (but) boosting confidence and strengthening the common man,” the Sena chief said.

“Many people earlier expressed desire with me to make a film on Balasaheb. But it is not easy, it’s a ‘shiv dhanushya’ and a difficult subject,” he added. Uddhav Thackeray said his father was not in favour of writing an autobiography. “He would say ‘I am a man on the field and would not like to be in a book and stay in the book shelf’,” he said. Uddhav Thackeray stressed the need for making movies on personalities who lived for others. He said when poor people came to his father, the “tiger in him” would wake up, shivering the oppressor.

“When ‘Sarkar’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan was released, everyone said Bachchan was playing Balasaheb. He was not… Only the issue was same where the character was fighting injustice against weaker sections of the society,” he said. Uddhav Thackeray said Sena leader Sanjay Raut was the most appropriate person to make a film on Balasaheb Thackeray. “He has not only seen Balasaheb closely but knew his thoughts and views,” he said. Raut said the film will be ready for a worldwide release in 2019 and aim for the Oscars like “Gandhi.”