Congress or Manmohan Singh – who is the real winner after 2G? No, it’s Stalin

The 2G verdict is now being seen as a fight between the NDA and UPA, or precisely, one between the Congress and the BJP. Poll pundits are busy analysing the gains or losses Congress and BJP will make because of the verdict. Congressmen have hailed the decision, while the saffron brigade has maintained its stance that scam did take place under the rule of ex-PM Manmohan Singh. Here, no one is discussing about the man and the party whose members have been acquitted by the court. Stalin – who now leads the Dravida Munnetra Kagham – is the person who has gained the most from 2G Verdict. Kanimozhi, the daughter of Karunanidhi, and A Raja were the two DMK leaders whose names were in news ever since the probe started in Rs 1,76,000 Crore case. Though the scam took place at national level, it delivered maximum blows to the DMK back home in the year 2011. The party not only lost power, but was decimated to a mere 23 seats as Jayalalithaa effectively coupled 2G scam allegations with inflation and nepotism against the DMK. On the other hand, Jayalalithaa emerged as a giant in state politics by winning over 150 seats in 238-member strong assembly. This situation only got worse for DMK in 2014 general elections. The party, then led by Karunanidhi, scored zero-seats in the state.

The verdict is a big boost to DMK on many accounts. First, it became the top nationwide headline on the day crucial RK Nagar bypoll was taking place. To add to DMK’s prospects, the decision came right in the morning when most of the voters were pulling up their shocks to reach the polling booths. For many reasons, the RK Nagar bypoll was considered to be a close contest between the three parties and the impact of the verdict impact on voter’s mood can’t be ruled out.

DMK is going through a tough time and faces the challenge to remove nepotism and corruption tag from its forehead. In 2G case, Karunanidhi family had suffered a direct blow due to indictment of Kanimozhi and framing of charges against Dayalu Ammal, the sister and mother of Stalin. Now DMK, with no Jayalalithaa at the helm of AIADMK, stands a chance to swiftly spread the message of being a clean party in state politics.

DMK can also exploit the decision to build brand ‘Stalin’. On personal front, DMK working president faces the acceptability challenge among the people of Tamil Nadu and lacks the image of being a strong chief among the cadre of the party. All he brings with him is the image of being a clean, calm and poised leader. Whilst Stalin’s makeover as popular state leader is a long time process, the acquittal will surely increase cadre’s confidence in their new leader.

The verdict at a time when there’s a big chaos in ruling AIADMK is a shot in the arm for Stalin. Clearly, DMK has its momentum set for 2019 – the reason why Stalin was distributing ladoos after the verdict.