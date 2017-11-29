North Korea fires its longest range ICBM missile, rattled Donald Trump, Japan react strongly; here is what we know so far

North Korea missile test: North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The test, which is considered as the country’s longest till date, has shocked the world. (Reuters image)

North Korea missile test: North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The test, which is considered as the country’s longest till date, has shocked the world. The test comes after two months of relatively lull period. It has been learnt that the test may put the US east coast in the range of the missile. Earlier, top advisers to President Donald Trump had warned North Korea to give up its missile and nuclear weapons programs and to quit making threats against the US and its allies or face destruction. The warnings came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to continue the weapons programs, saying his country is nearing its goal of ‘equilibrium’ in military force with the United States. In September, President Donald Trump had asserted that US is totally prepared for a military option on North Koreasaid and called on all ‘responsible nations’ to join forces and isolate Pyongyang to ensure its complete denuclearisation. Meanwhile, the latest test has evoked strong reactions from Japan and South Korean leadership.

Here is what we know so far about North Korea’s longest range ICBM missile

Japan said the intercontinental ballistic missile flew for 53 minutes on a lofted trajectory and may have reached an altitude of more than 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) before landing in waters about 250 kilometers from its northwest coast.

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said that it flew higher than any previous North Korean launch.

We will not tolerate North Korea’s reckless action: Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/06Bsp3hIwk — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 29, 2017

US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In warned today that Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile launch posed a “grave” global threat.

“Both leaders underscored the grave threat that North Korea’s latest provocation poses not only to the United States and the Republic of Korea, but to the entire world,” the White House said in an account of a crisis call between Trump and Moon.

Trump also spoke today with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as the United States, Japan and South Korea requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting to address Pyongyang’s launch of what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Trump and Shinzo Abe and reaffirmed their commitment to combat the North Korean threat after a ballistic missile fired by the reclusive nation apparently landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

This test by Pyongyang comes barely a week after the US slapped fresh sanctions on North Korea and declared it a state sponsor of terrorism.

“North Korea’s ICBM test today is another indication that despite attempts to increase international pressure on Pyongyang, the Kim Jong-Un regime is determined to continue its dangerous pursuit of a robust nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles testing program,” said Senator Ben Cardin, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

“…What is therefore required is an all-out diplomatic surge, led by the Trump administration, in collaboration with China and our Japanese and South Korean allies, where Pyongyang verifiably halts its nuclear and ballistic missile testing and we initiate negotiations toward denuclearization,” he said.

Senator Jim Inhofe, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, called for increased and targeted investment in missile defence capabilities after North Korea’s latest missile test.

“North Korea has been clear—they will not stop their aggressive behaviour towards the United States and our allies until they have achieved a missile capable of reaching the United States with a nuclear warhead,” he said.

“While we must continue to pursue economic and diplomatic efforts with our strategic partners in the region, it is vital for the safety of American families to strengthen and grow our missile defence capabilities in the boost, mid-course, and terminal phases. We cannot afford to wait any longer,” Inhofe said.

North Korea’s dangerous actions must be met with a clear, comprehensive strategy from the United States, said Senator Joe Donnelly.

“We must show the American people, our service members in the region, and our allies around the world that we are serious about confronting the threat from the Kim regime,” he said, pitching for an amendment in the defence bill.

“My amendment, included in the national defence bill, requires the administration to bring its strategy to Congress within 90 days. I encourage President Trump to sign the bill immediately,” Donnelly said.