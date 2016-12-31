Non performing govt officers will face penalties: Kiran Bedi

Administrative departments should submit suitable proposals to the government, either to revive the PSUs or to effect disinvestment, she said (Reuters)

Warning non performing government officers that they would face penalties in 2017, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today listed 22 directives in areas where she said there was scope for improvement.

In a compilation of dos and donts to all Secretaries, Directors and Heads of Departments at her year-end audio conference with them, she noted that there had been many improvements over the last seven months in various areas like disposal of grievances and in law and order.

However there were areas where improvement was still needed she said and listed out 22 directives.

Among them was that they should ensure that the budget prepared balanced needs of rural and urban pockets and for prudent expenditure to achieve best financial management.

She also referred to the CAG’s report of accumulated loss of nearly Rs 490 crore in loss making state government owned public sector undertakings and statutory societies here and said it has to be critically examined.

Administrative departments should submit suitable proposals to the government, either to revive the PSUs or to effect disinvestment, she said

She asked officials to target more on Centrally sponsored schemes by availing central funds.

Bedi said that in the coming year, she would identify those who do not perform and they would face penalties, “according to the gravity of neglect or negligence.’

She asked officers to continue with their endeavours to promote digital transactions.