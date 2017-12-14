Nokia, IIT-Delhi join hands on analytics, artificial intelligence

Telecom giant Nokia and IIT-Delhi have entered into a partnership to collaborate on futuristic technologies like data science, analytics and AI. (Image: Reuters)

Telecom giant Nokia and Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) have entered into a partnership to collaborate on futuristic technologies like data science, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). The collaboration focuses on making service delivery pre-emptive and more reliable based on data science, analytics and AI, a Nokia release said. AI refers to intelligence shown by machines. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will allow Nokia prepare its services for 5G where the networks will be more complex and demanding, it added. At the same time, it would allow the premier institute to leverage Nokia’s technological prowess in communications networking to conduct research in the identified areas.

The students and faculty of IIT Delhi will work in projects with Nokia’s professionals to make networks more efficient and reliable. IIT-Delhi research scholars from applied mathematics, statistical and computer science domains will work with Nokia’s top technical minds to develop software modules based on AI algorithms with machine learning, deep learning and predictive analytics, the statement added. Speaking on the occasion, BR Mehta, Dean of Research and Development at IIT-Delhi, said: “The collaboration will not only provide crucial exposure to our students in the new technologies but will also enable them to put theoretical topics, like analytics, to practical use.”