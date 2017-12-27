Noida: Suicide, murder or honour killing? After teen sisters found hanging from tree, cops put married lover under scanner

Teen sisters in Noida found hanging from tree (Representational Image)

In a big shocker, bodies of two teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in Noida on Tuesday (December 26) morning. The girls were identified as Laxmi (18) and Nisha (14). The bodies of Laxmi and her sister Nisha were spotted by a local when he went to relieve himself at a drain near the tree. The police received information about the sisters on Tuesday morning following which a team reached their house. They brought down the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, he said. The Police have started an investigation into the matter to conclude whether Lakshmi, 18, and Nisha, 13 had committed suicide or were murdered. Notably, no suicide note was found on the spot. The deaths have left the area in shock.

Trouble had been brewing in the family for some time. About a month ago, Lakshmi had eloped with her lover Ravi, a distant relative. Ravi, who is in his mid-20s, is married and has a child with his wife as well. The two fled to Mumbai, but within days, Laxmi’s father and other family members brought her back. Now, the family has accused Ravi and his family of murdering the girls. The girls’ parents claim that Ravi was married but he was still trying to force the older sister to marry him.

An evening before the gruesome incident, there was an argument, claims the family; Ravi’s family had allegedly threatened that they would cause harm to the girls. While Nisha was studying in school, Laxmi was working with a private company. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to examine whether they were sexually assaulted. The police is probing the case from all three angles – suicide, murder, honour killing.

Earlier, in 2014, in a similar sort of incident, two cousins were found hanging from a tree in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh. They were first believed to have been raped and hanged but after several twists and turns, the CBI said there was no evidence and that they had committed suicide. The case is yet under probe.