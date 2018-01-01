Noida schools from nursery to class 8 closed till January 4 due to cold

Labourers warm themselves in front of a small fire on a cold and foggy morning in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Gautam Buddha Nagar district magistrate BN Singh today ordered the closure of schools for three days in view of the cold weather. “Schools will remain closed till January 4 and open on January 5. Classes from nursery to class 8 will remain closed. The order is applicable to all govt and private schools affiliated to CBSE, UP board, ICSE or any other board,” the DM said. If the schools are found open during this period action will be taken against the management, an official said. “The order is applicable to all schools in Gautam Buddha Nagar District including Noida and Greater Noida as both the twin cities are part of this district,” the official said.