Noida property: Yogi Adityanath sets Dec 2017 deadline; crackdown order to benefit buyers, see how

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a big promise to homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida that will come as most welcome news for all.

Noida property: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made a big promise to homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida that will come as most welcome news for all. In a Yogi has issued a crackdown order that says possession of apartments to as many as 40000 homebuyers must be provided by December 31, 2017. He added that another 40,000 will be given possession in the next three months. Significantly, while addressing a press conference in Noida after reviewing security and other arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Noida on Monday, Yogi said there are buyer-builder disputes, farmers-authority disputes, Gram Panchayat-authority disputes which need to be resolved. He has clearly hinted that the builders need to get cracking to solve these problems and hand over property to the purchasers fast or face Uttar Pradesh government’s wrath.

The CM met members of buyers and builders association and took note of their grievances. He was accompanied by Union minister Mahesh Sharma and Uttar Pradesh minister Satish Mahana. Yogi Adityanath said, “Noida and Greater Noida are windows of Uttar Pradesh. But due to corrupt governments in the past, development in Noida, Greater Noida and the entire state has been affected.” A group of ministers have been formed to resolve the issues in Noida and Greater Noida. It has been continuously monitoring the issues and holding meetings with stakeholders and authorities, he added.

The chief minister also said his government was making efforts to speed up development and people would soon witness a positive change. “All three authorities have clearly been told that each builder will be audited, following which they should ascertain which builder can provide homes to buyers at a scheduled time. Second, authorities must see which buildings are to be given (to) co-developers. Third, if one still feels that justice is not being done to home buyers, all options for taking measures will be readied. The government and authorities cannot do anything about cases which are in court… but for those not in court, their issues will be looked into,” he was quoted saying by The Indian Express. Adityanath’s visit took place despite a “jinx” which has prevented former UP CMs from visiting the district, as most believe that those visiting the area will be defeated in the next polls.

On October 3, moved by the plight of homebuyers who have not been given possession of flats despite paying money to builders, the Supreme Court observed it wanted to help these investors who must get their flats or their money refunded. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had said this while hearing a plea by over 40 homebuyers of Jaypee Wish Town project at Noida in Uttar Pradesh who have challenged certain provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.