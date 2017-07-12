Noida Expressway accident: Lamborghini driver tracked down, says not at fault whilst Swift Dzire driver held. (IE)

Noida Expressway accident: Three days after the accident on the Noida- Greater Noida Expressway involving a Swift Dzire, a Lamborghini and an Eeco van Gautam Budha Nagar Police tracked down the driver of the luxury car. The driver has maintained that he is “not at fault.” A 28-year old Eeco driver died in thew accident. As per Indian Express report, the police officer investigating the case said,”“The luxury vehicle has been traced to Italica Motors Private Limited, located on Mathura Road in Delhi. The Lamborghini was being driven by Vaibhav Singh. The driver has maintained he was not at fault since the Swift Dzire was trying to overtake his car. In order to save himself, he moved towards the left and hit the Eeco car. Despite that, the role of the Lamborghini driver is still under investigation.”

The incident took place near Stellar Apartments in Noida Sector 135 around 4 pm on July 8. A minute-long video captured by a CCTV shows a Swift Dzire in the right lane hitting a white Lamborghini and zipping past, after which the luxury vehicle hits a Maruti Eeco van, which turns turtle and gets thrown towards the bushes by the roadside.

#WATCH CCTV Footage of collision between cars near Noida Expressway in sector 135, one dead. #UttarPradesh (July 8th) pic.twitter.com/j9zo66zVdy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2017

The Expressway police station SHO, Vedpal Singh Pundir said that “While the investigation is underway, CCTV footage clearly shows that the Swift Dzire had tried to overtake the Lamborghini from the right-most lane. Due to this, the Lamborghini suddenly swerved towards the left and hit the Maruti Eeco vehicle, which was plying in the third lane. The Eeco car somersaulted thrice before it hit the bushes, as per reports. The Eeco driver’s name is Arshad Ahmed who was a resident of Mandawali village in Delhi. After the accident, he was rushed to Jaypee Hospital in Sector-128, where he was brought dead. A FIR was filed against the Swift car driver under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death due to negligence) at the Expressway police station in Noida.

Meanwhile, On July 9, police had arrested Mohnish Khan, the Swift Dzire driver. “The case had been registered on the basis of a complaint received from Khan’s relative, Abdul Rauf,” Pundir said.