Noida class 9 girl suicide case LIVE Updates: CBSE seeks report from Ahlcon Public School

A group of people including the family members of the girl are protesting against the school demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. (ANI)

Noida class 9 girl suicide case LIVE Updates: The parents of a deceased class 9 student who committed suicide at her Noida residence have sought a CBI probe into the incident. The girl was a student at Delhi’s Ahlcon Public School in Mayur Vihar, Phase-I. A group of people including the family members of the girl are protesting against the school demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter. “No arrests have been made yet. Do they think my daughter lied about harassment by teachers? Is the Police under pressure or did they take bribes? I want justice and a CBI probe to be done,” the father of the victim said.

The parents of the victim alleged that the girl committed suicide after she was deliberately failed by the school. According to the parents, the girl had complained to them about the harassment she was facing at the hands of two teachers at the school. A case has been registered in the matter and the two teachers, as well as the principal, have been booked.

Meanwhile, the Principal has defended the school teachers and said that the school mourns her death and that it stood with the family. He added, “If I see her record she was an average student, not very good at studies but a great dancer. Students’ marks are given at PTMs but her parents didn’t attend any. She didn’t fail, had to give re-test.” While addressing the harassment allegation, he said, “One of the teachers against whom allegations are being made is a woman, how can she sexually harass someone? Another teacher has been here since 25 years and we never got any such complaint.”

Check out the LIVE updates for the same here|

01:10 PM: The girl’s family filed a complaint alleging she was “sexually harassed” by the two teachers, one of whom is a woman, the police said on Wednesday.

01:00 PM: The Noida Police on March 21 registered a case against the principal and two teachers of an east Delhi school after a Class 9 girl committed suicide over alleged sexual harassment.

Watch video| Parents of the girl, who committed suicide at their residence, allege sexual harassment by 2 teachers of the school

Noida: Parents of 15 year old girl, who committed suicide at their residence, allege sexual harassment by 2 teachers of the school pic.twitter.com/dlKdlI1Ka9 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 22, 2018

12: 50 PM: SP City, Noida while talking about the Ahlcon Public School student’s suicide said, “Many students failed in Maths, Science & Social science, so we can’t say if she was failed deliberately or her answers were not worth passing marks. Committee of experts will investigate it. Further probe is underway.”

12: 45 PM: CBSE has demanded a report from Mayur Vihar’s Ahlcon school whose Class 9 student committed suicide over alleged sexual harassment, according to ABP news.

12:35 PM: Group of people, including parents of the deceased, block NH-24 in protest over suicide by a 15-year-old student of Mayur Vihar-Phase-I’s Ahlcon Public School.