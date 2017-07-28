NoC for renovation in vicinity of defence establishments not given: Lok Sabha member

Lok Sabha member Gopal Shetty said despite clear directions from the defence ministry, armed forces are creating hurdles for renovation and reconstruction of dilapidated buildings in the vicinity of defence establishments. (Reuters)

A BJP member today sought in the Lok Sabha immediate intervention of the government to allow building renovation activities in the vicinity of defence establishments, alleging that the armed forces were not adhering to the government directives.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha through a private member resolution, Gopal Shetty said despite clear directions from the defence ministry, armed forces are creating hurdles for renovation and reconstruction of dilapidated buildings in the vicinity of defence establishments by not providing no- objection certificates. Last year, the defence ministry, though a notification, allowed renovation and reconstruction in the vicinity of specified defence establishments but it is not actually being followed.

“So the people are forced to stay in dilapidated buildings as they are not getting permission to carry out repair,” he said, adding they are living in those old building risking their lives. Even the municipal authorities are refraining from intervening in such matters, he said. Citing example of Mumbai, he said BMC Commissioner has also failed in his duty to take an extra effort to enforce the government’s order. Shetty referred to recent incidents of building collapse in Maharashtra to press his case.