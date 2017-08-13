Nobody is supporting Sharad Yadav, all JD (U) MLAs are with Nitish Kumar, says Ram Vilas Paswan

JDU senior party leader Sharad Yadav (PTI)

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday said Sharad Yadav is a leader who lacks a mass base. Taking a dig at Yadav over his ‘sanskari JD(U)’ remark he called him a “leader without a mass base”. “Yadav thinks that the party with him is krantikari (revolutionary) while the one without him is sarkari (of the government). Why do Union minister and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswanes he forget that he was in the government for many years in an NDA dispensation? He was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government,” Paswan was quoted saying by The Indian Express.

The Union Minister further attacked Sharad Yadav by saying that he doesn’t have any support as all the MLAs are with Nitish Kumar. Paswan added that being an MP Yadav must take the opinion of MLA who have sent him to the House.

JD(U) on Saturday had removed Yadav as its leader in the Rajya Sabha. He has been replaced by R C P Singh who is a close aid of CM Nitish Kumar. It was just a day prior to this incident, Nitish had met PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in New Delhi and had said that Sharad Yadav was free to take his own call.

Yadav had earlier remarked that there were two JD(U)’s one in which the leaders have emerged as Chief Ministers and Ministers, the other forms the workers. With this comment, Yadav was blunt enough to express his dissatisfaction with Nitish’s decision to break the grand alliance and following this had decided to hold public meetings in various parts of Bihar.

Yadav, who is on a tour of Bihar, had said he still believes that he is a part of the Grand Alliance with the RJD and the Congress. The JD(U) is not just Nitish Kumar’s party, but also his party, he had said.