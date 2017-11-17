Nobody has dropped out of IFFI, claims Entertainment Society of Goa

The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), the nodal agency to host IFFI, has claimed that nobody has dropped out of the festival so far. (Image: IE)

Even before its inauguration on November 20, there has been a controversy over the information and broadcasting ministry’s move to drop the films “S Durga” and “Nude” from IFFI’s Indian Panorama section with some jury members resigning in protest. Reportedly, a few Marathi filmmakers have warned to pull out of the festival, to support both the dropped movies.

“We have not received any intimation regarding this. In fact only yesterday, one film director called me and informed that he has not received tickets. It’s a good news. That means nobody has dropped out till today,” ESG Vice Chairman Rajendra Talak told reporters last night. “Nobody has dropped out. It (the controversy) is something beyond your control (and) you can’t help it,” he quipped. IFFI founded in 1952, is considered to be one of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia. This year the festival will be held in Panaji from November 20 to 28.

“S Durga”, which was earlier titled “Sexy Durga”, is a road movie that follows the horrifying experience of two hitchhikers, a man and a woman, at the hands of two men. It won the Hivos Tiger Award in the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017. “Nude” depicts the struggle of a woman secretly working as a nude model in Mumbai.