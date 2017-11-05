No vendetta politics by Narendra Modi government, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Their destructive agenda will not succeed in the face of our development agenda, he said. (IE)

The Narendra Modi government has never indulged in vendetta politics as alleged by the Congress and believes in the principles of “reform and perform”, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said today. “Had we indulged in such vendetta politics, many Congress leaders, who indulged in corruption, would now have been in jail,” Naqvi told PTI here. The minister’s remarks came after the recent criticism by Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, who accused the BJP of “witch-hunt” and “vendetta” against party chief Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra. “The Modi government doesn’t believe in revenge but in reform and perform principles,” he said. “The way atrocities were heaped on Modi in the earlier Congress-led regime and fake cases filed against him, if we had to avenge that, many members of the Congress’s super family would not be roaming free,” Naqvi said.

“Those who hate the good governance under the Modi regime are indulging in spreading canards about us,” the union minister said. Their destructive agenda will not succeed in the face of our development agenda, he said.