No urgency to enter politics: Rajinikanth

(Source: PTI)

Tamil movie star Rajinikanth on Wednesday said there is no hurry for him to enter politics. Answering reporters at the airport on his return from Hyderabad, Rajinikanth also said the shooting for “Kaala” movie has been completed. The actor has been hinting about his political plunge. In May this year while addressing a large gathering of his fans, Rajinikanth said he will choose the path of politics if “God willing”. “God decides what we have to do in life at every phase. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I’m fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won’t work with such people,” he had said.