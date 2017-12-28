No Truce: How Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi again, hours after BJP-Congress buried Gujarat poll acrimony

Gandhi took to Twitter and said: “Dear Mr Jaitlie – thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means.(sic)”

It seemed that Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party ended the Gujarat poll acrimony with clarifications notes exchanged between Arun Jaitley and Ghulam Nabi Azaad in Parliament on Wednesday. However, Congress President Rahul Gandhi made sure that there’s no ‘happy ending’ to the controversy that erupted after PM Narendra Modi’s attack on ex-PM Manmohan Singh during Gujarat Assembly Elections. Jaitley, issuing a clarification, said that PM Modi didn’t mean to question Singh’s commitment to the nation. To this, Gandhi took to Twitter and said: “Dear Mr Jaitley – thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means.(sic)” Gandhi’s tweet was a sharp dig at Arun Jaitley and PM Narendra Modi. He also tweeted a video where PM Modi was seen questioning the purpose of a meeting between with Singh and senior Pakistani diplomats at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s residence. In his statement, Jaitley said, “PM in his speeches didn’t question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either former PM Manmohan Singh or Former VP Hamid Ansari.” He further clarified: “Any such perception is erroneous, we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India.”

Soon after the statement, Azad too stood up and said Congress disassociates itself from any derogatory remarks made against PM Modi. He also thanked the BJP for issuing the clarification. “Thank leader of the house for clarification on what has been issue of contention,” Azad said. “I, on behalf of my party, say that we disassociate from any comments made by any member during elections that may have hurt PM’s dignity, also we don’t want any such thing to be said in future,” he added.

Last week, the Opposition had demanded an apology from PM Modi over his remarks against Manmohan Singh. However, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had said that “nobody is going to give an apology” for a statement that was not made in the House. Later, Congress also said that it is not insisting on an apology from the PM, but it will not agree to somebody else clarifying on Prime Minister’s behalf.

“The Prime Minister should either prove his allegation or come to the House and say what he said was an election stunt since his party was losing the elections in Gujarat,” Azaad had said attacking PM.