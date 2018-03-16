No threat to Modi government: Why YSRC, TDP’s no-confidence motion may not pass Parliament test

BJP, now reduced to 274 MPs due to the demise of several of its MPs, requires 272 votes to pass the trust vote.

Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which came to power in 2014 with an absolute majority of 282 seats, is all set to face its first no-confidence motion. The party, now reduced to 274 MPs due to the demise of several of its MPs, requires 272 votes to pass the trust vote. For Opposition, six parties – Congress, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Telugu Desam Party, and Trinamool Congress (a part of the NDA), have already indicated their support for the no-confidence motion that the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party have vowed against the Centre.

However, BJP’s big trouble comes from Shiv Sena, it’s largest ally which may vote against the government. Other NDA constituents are less in numbers and are unlikely to make much of a difference. These parties include Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Jan Shakti party with 6 members, Shiromani Akali Dali with 4 members, RLSP 3, and JDU and Apna Dal with 2 members each. Still, minus Shiv Sena, the current NDA flock sums up to a number over 290 seats.

On Friday, as soon as the news of a number of parties started turning into a trend, a number of speculations started doing rounds of how the BJP may be in trouble if some of its members, along with the allies, decided to go against the party during the vote. However, this may not be the case, as a legal clause suggests.

As per an anti-defection law passed by the government in 1985, a party holds the right to disqualify an MP in case he or she goes against its whip. In 2008, when Manmohan Singh-led UPA government faced a crucial trust vote, 10 MPs were disqualified for not following the party orders. Among the ten, eight belonged to the saffron party, while one disqualification, touted to be as the most controversial in Indian history, came in the form of CPM’s Somnath Chatterjee, sitting Speaker of the Parliament.

Having witnessed what happened in 2008, the MPs are highly unlikely to vote against the government this time.

Also, allies like RSLP, JDU and LJP have no option but to keep the NDA intact due to their own political necessities. Parties which can make a difference – BJD (20 MPs) and AIADMK (38 MPs) – are neither a part of NDA nor UPA, hence they may choose to stay away from the voting. Surely, Modi’s chair has no threat and the vote of no-confidence may result in an embarrassment for the government at best.