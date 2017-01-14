‘No surgical strikes, if Pakistan accepts peace offer; if not, operations would continue’: Army Gen Bipin Rawat

Speaking of ties with Pakistan, Gen Bipin Rawat said that there would be no need for surgical strikes if India’s offer of peace was accepted by Pakistan. (PTI)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat expressed concern over the security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the situation should be reversed to the pre-1989 era and everybody should live in peace. Speaking of ties with Pakistan, he said that there would be no need for surgical strikes if India’s offer of peace was accepted by Pakistan. Although he did state a stern warning intended at the neighbours and said that id the offer for peace and tranquillity was not accepted, then the method of such operations would continue. Speaking at a press conference on Army Day, Rawat further said that they were concerned about proxy wars, insurgency and terrorism affecting the security of the country and needed to defeat such forces. Speaking to IE, Rawat further spoke about the proxy war of 1989 and informed that the secularity of the country had been targetted as people had been forced to move out of the country. He added that the army’s aim was to revert back Kashmir to that pre-1989 era so that people could live in harmony.

Rawat said that the proxy war of the recent times had changed as the educated had taken up guns. He added that the state of the insurgency must be identified and be tackled at various levels, including the people who carry out indoctrination. Rawat informed the media that the Northern Command remained focussed on the matter was undertaking the systems of psychological warfare and perception management in the valley. Speaking about the recent terror attacks on army camps, he said that it did not mean that the army would build a fortress and send more troops as sentry guards. He assured that the Army would bring in more technology for the security of its own camps. Admitting that there has been relative peace following the dialogue between the Directors General of Military Operations on November 23.

Although, Gen Rawat did not speak on the mileage drawn by the political party over the surgical strikes and said that the army had carried out the operations on the command of the government. Rawat then dismissed the controversial use of the term “Cold Start” and said that the future wars would be short and hence the army would need to move in quickly. He admitted that his general intention was to send a message to the armed forces to be ready for future combat. Rawat went ahead and spoke about the grievances faced by soldiers, especially the ones that have recently come to light and become viral on social media and said that a grievance box would be placed at various headquarters.