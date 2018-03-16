No ‘Sindh’ in National Anthem! Congress MP Ripun Bora demands word replaced with ‘North East’

Ripun Bora moved a private member’s resolution in the Rajya Sabha seeking amendment of the National Anthem. He has sought replacement of the word ‘Sindh’ with ‘Northeast India.’

Will any change in the Indian National Anthem be accepted? This issue has now raised a debate between Congress MP Ripun Bora and the Sindhi community. The disagreement comes in the backdrop of Ripun Bora’s demand of replacing the word ‘Sindh’ with ‘North East India’ in the National Anthem. Bora moved a private member’s resolution in the Rajya Sabha seeking amendment of the National Anthem. He has sought replacement of the word ‘Sindh’ with ‘Northeast India.’ In the letter, Bora wrote: “North East is an important part of India, it is unfortunate that it is not part of the National Anthem on other hand Sindh is mentioned, which is no longer part of India but part of Pakistan, which is a hostile country.”

The resolution mentioned that the North East region finds no mention in the National Anthem. “Then President of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad had in a statement on January 24, 1950 said the composition consisting of the words and music known as ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is the National Anthem of India subject to such alterations in the words as the Government of India may authorise as occasion arises,” the resolution said.

Reacting to Bora’s demand for change in the National Anthem and resolution seeking removal of ‘Sindh’ word; Lakhu Luhana of the World Sindhi Congress said that the word Hind came from nowhere. He added that Sindh is the word and is the basis for Hind, Hindustan. The entire subcontinent of Bharat is on the basis of Indus civilization, said Luhana, adding that although Sindh is a part of Pakistan, most of the Sindhis don’t feel like a part of the neighbouring country. “Tagore had in-depth knowledge of history and so he put in Sindh in the national anthem. Can any sane nation remove the basis of its civilization? The answer is no. Though Sindh is a part of Pak now, most Sindhis don’t associate themselves with Pak,” Lakhu Luhana was quoted as saying by ANI.

The issue of change in the National Anthem was raised by Shiv Sena member Arvind Sawant in 2016. Sawant had demanded that the word ‘Sindh’ should be removed in the Anthem and be replaced with an appropriate word as there was no state by the name of Sindh in India. National Anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was composed by Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore in 1911. It was written in Bengali and was later adopted in the Hindi version by the Constituent Assembly in January 1950 as the National Anthem.