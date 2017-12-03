No scope for hope under Modi Raj, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Narendra Modi government’s performance, citing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s comments on the economic slowdown, to quip that “there was no scope for hope under Modi Raj (IE)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at Narendra Modi government’s performance, citing former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s comments on the economic slowdown, to quip that “there was no scope for hope under Modi Raj”. “No scope for hope under Modi Raj,” said Gandhi on Twitter attaching an IANS story which was picked up by a news channel website. The heading of the story is – “Early to conclude economic recovery from note ban, GST impact: Manmohan Singh”. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday said it was too early to conclude that the economic slowdown has reversed as the 6.3 per cent growth rate in the July-September quarter did not take into account the small and medium sector which suffered huge losses in the aftermath of demonetisation and hasty implementation of GST. He welcomed the rise in the growth rate in the quarter but cautioned that it was too early to conclude that the economy has recovered.