No sale of produce for MP farmers without promising to build toilets

The Sheopur district farmers will not be able to sell their produce to the government unless they promise to build a toilet. This direction has come directly from the district administration’s ongoing drive that is persuading people to build toilets at their homes. In this process, the farmers will have to get themselves registered by proving their basic information before selling wheat to the government at procurement centres. Once registered, the farmers will receive SMS alerts, asking them to turn up at a particular procurement centre in their area.

In order to get registered the farmers will have to provide proof of a toilet in their homes or an affidavit that states that they will soon build one. District Collector Abhijit Agarwal who visited the village under Sheopur Janpad Panchayat on Monday said, “Nearly 1,000 out of 1,600 homes in Soikala village populated by well-off farmers don’t have toilets. Mere persuasion won’t work in such places.”

The people in the district do not have toilets at home when they can afford it. The government gives an incentive of Rs 12,000 to build toilets to beneficiaries like BPL, SC/ST, and families headed by widows. Half of the amount is given to them when the construction is half complete and the rest upon its completion. The district administration used banners carrying sarcastic messages to force the villagers to commit to building toilets. Even Cash incentives and arguments highlighting the significance of toilets for the safety of women cut no ice as of now, only future will tell whether the new technique will work on people or not.