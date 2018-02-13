‘No roaming around in campus on Maha Shivratri holiday’: Lucknow University’s advisory to students for Valentine’s Day 2018

There will be no extra classes, practical examinations or cultural activities on Wednesday, according to Lucknow University Valentine’s Day 2018 advisory. (Lucknow University Official website)

Valentine’s Day 2018, which is celebrated on February 14 every year, is coinciding with Maha Shivratri that also falls on Wednesday this year. Keeping the occasion in mind, Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow University has issued an advisory to its students asking them not to roam around inside the premises of the university on Valentine’s Day. In a stringent message, the University authority has said that strong disciplinary action will be initiated against whosoever is found violating the directions. Noting that some youths choose to celebrate February 14 as Valentine’s Day, the university authority has said that certain arrangements have been put in place since the day will also be a holiday due to Maha Shivratri on Wednesday.

There will be no extra classes, practical examinations or cultural activities on Wednesday, according to Lucknow University Valentine’s Day 2018 advisory. Students have also been strictly directed not to come to the premises and roam around in the University premises. The University has also appealed to the parents not to send their wards to the University.

Take a look at the Lucknow University Valentine’s Day 2018 advisory

In India, there are two prevalent views regarding the celebration of Valentine’s Day. For some, the day is a celebration of love, while for a few, this is nothing but western influence. Posters have been put up by Bajrang Dal in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad ahead of Valentine’s Day with messages like ‘Say no to Valentine’s Day’ and others warning of interfaith marriages. Meanwhile, the group has also threatened some pubs and clubs in Hyderabad against hosting any special event to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena has announced that it neither protest nor support the celebration of Valentine’s Day. The party’s stand is “neutral” on the issue, a senior party leader said.