No roads, only potholes in Himachal Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Virbhadra Singh ruined state in 5 years

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a dig at Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday took a dig at Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh by saying that he has ruined the state during his tenure, reported ANI. Speaking at an event, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there are no roads in Himachal Pradesh and just potholes. He added that there are no teachers in schools and no doctors in hospitals. “There are no roads only potholes, no teachers in schools & no doctors in hospitals. In 5 years Virbhadra Singh ruined Himachal Pradesh,” the Madhya Pradesh chief minister was quoted saying by the agency.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is currently carrying out ‘Parivartan Rath Yatra’ (chariot march) in Himachal Pradesh. However, to counter this move by BJP, Congress is also planning to take out ‘path yatras’ (roadshows), reported news agency PTI on Tuesday. The agency added that these yatras are likely to be attended by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders. A party meeting was conducted about the same on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu told reporters that Congress workers would cover every booth, village, block and district of the state on foot during the ‘path yatras’ (roadshows). He added that at least 7,000 young people are expected to be associated with the initiative which will be carried out in three phases. The first phase will be from July 18-24, the second one from August 1-7 and the third and final phase from August 15-21, he added.

Congress is aiming to highlight the achievements of the incumbent government in the state and failures of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre through these roadshows. Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was not present at the meeting, which was attended by state ministers Vidya Stokes, Sujan Singh Pathania and Dhani Ram Shandil.