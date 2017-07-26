No restrictions on medical visas to India except Pakistan, says Government

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said the government has issued more than a lakh of medical visas so far in this year. (Image Source: PTI)

India has not imposed any restrictions on medical visas for foreign patients but in case of those from Pakistan, a recommendation letter from Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs is required for obtaining a visa, the Lok Sabha was informed today. In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said the government has issued more than a lakh of medical visas so far in this year. The government has not put any restrictions on medical visas for foreign patients, and requests for such visas for urgent medical cases are expeditiously processed and issued on the same day, he said.

“However, in case of Pakistan, we ask for recommendations letter from Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, to process genuine and urgent cases,” Singh said. In 2017 till date, 1,05,163 medical visas have been issued while 1,77, 972 such visas were issued in 2016, Singh added.