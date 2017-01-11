No respite from cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh

In Himachal Pradesh, normal life continues to remain out of gear due to snowfall at higher reaches. (PTI)

In Himachal Pradesh, normal life continues to remain out of gear due to snowfall at higher reaches. Several parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba and Kangra districts continue to experience light snowfall during the night. The MeT office has forecast moderate spell of snowfall during the next two days.

The Dhauladhar Ranges in Kangra and Pir Panjal Ranges of Chamba districts recorded moderate spell of snowfall on the high reaches. The authorities have advised people to be on high alert due to danger of avalanches in snow lines area of the tribal districts.

The residents of tribal areas like Pangi in Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts are demanding starting of helicopter flights immediately. These areas have been cut off by the road connectivity with rest of the world since the past few days.