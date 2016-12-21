No question of perjury, did not lie to court, says BCCI Chief Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur said that as the President of the BCCI, he had called upon meetings of the state associations and have implemented over 85% of the recommendations. (Reuters)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Anurag Thakur on Wednesday spoke for the first time since being accused of perjury during the Supreme Court hearing on December 15. this comes in the context of the evidence that Thakur submitted denying that he sought the intervention from the ICC in the BCCI accepting all Lodha recommendations. Speaking to Times Now, Thakur said that the matter was still sub judice and he had complete faith in the Indian judicial system. Speaking of the Lodha committee recommendations, Thakur said that as the President of the BCCI, he had called upon meetings of the state associations and have implemented over 85% of the recommendations.

He said that whenever the members have found any objections to the Lodha committee recommendations, they have tried to convey the matter to the committee but haven’t been given any time in the last two months. Thakur further said that they have implemented most of these recommendations and even before that they have gone about with quite a few reforms. Thakur said that the BCCI was the best sporting organisation in the world. He spoke about the achievements of the Indian teams and said that the men’s team was ranked the best in test matches, 2nd in T20s and 3rd in ODIs. He added that even the junior teams and women’s team were performing brilliantly and winning tournaments.

Also watch:

Thakur asked as to where the shortcomings were emerging from. He further said that all the stadiums all across the country have been constructed by the BCCI itself without any help from the Central government. He added that even former and current players have been awarded with crores of rupees for their service to the country; something which no other sports organisation has done. Thakur concluded by saying that he did not commit any perjury and hasn’t lied under oath.