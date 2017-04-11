No provision to admit civilian students in army schools: Govt

There is no provision of reservation for civilian students in Army Public Schools but children from local areas are admitted to the seats which are left vacant. (PTI)

There is no provision of reservation for civilian students in Army Public Schools but children from local areas are admitted to the seats which are left vacant, Rajya Sabha was informed today. During the Question Hour, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre gave details as per which in 2017-18, seven VIP references had been received for admissions to these schools.

According to the minister, in 2016-17, 12 VIP references had been received and of these, 4 were granted admissions. In 2015-16, he said 26 VIP references were received for admission to these schools and admission was granted in 4 cases while it was not given in 22 instances because of non-availability of seats.

Bhamre said these schools were not run by the government and there was a priority provision for the wards of defence personnel. He said the fee structure was based on the rank of the army personnel and added that for civilian students, the fee was comparable to private schools in the area.