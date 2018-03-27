No proposal to scrap Article 370, government informs Parliament

Article 370 has been a matter of debate since very long. (Photo: PTI)

The government today informed the Parliament that there is no proposal to repeal Article 370 of the Constitution which grants autonomous status to the border state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, MoS for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said that there is no such proposal under the government’s consideration to scrap the Article 370. The reply came in response to a question posed by BJP MP Ashwini Kumar.

“There is currently no such proposal under consideration of the government,” he said while responding to a written question from Ashwini Kumar.

Article 370 has been a matter of debate since very long. While the BJP had before the elections advocated for reviewing this, the regional J&K parties have voiced opposition to any such move.

Article 370 of the Constitution of India provides temporary provisions to Jammu and Kashmir, granting it special autonomy. Under Article 370, the Parliament needs the state government’s consent for applying other laws except for defence, foreign affairs, communications and finance. Also, there is a separate set of laws J&K peoples compared to citizens of the other states.

Article 370 also prohibits the Centre from declaring a state of emergency in Jammu and Kashmir. The government can declare emergency only in case of war.