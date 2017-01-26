Shiv Sena ditches BJP, says no alliance with saffron party for BMC polls

Uddhav alleged that BJP has hired ‘gundas’ (goons) in the party as they can’t fight against the Shiv Sena ‘sainiks’. (ANI)

Ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has today clarified the party’s stand on their alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and stated that he will not go into alliance. In strong words against BJP, Uddhav alleged that BJP has hired ‘gundas’ (goons) in the party as they can’t fight against the Shiv Sena ‘sainiks’.

The talks between the ruling alliance partners BJP and Shiv Sena for the tie-up for all-important Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had reached a dead-end in the last few days. Claiming that Shiv Sena is not worried about the BMC polls, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that they will win the civic polls. He further stated that in the 50 years of Sena, the party has wasted 25 years because of alliance. Uddhav said that from now on the Sena will be fighting alone and won’t approach anyone for alliance.

Also Watch:



“I am ready to go solo, the Shiv Sainiks are ready to go solo. I want strong foot-soldiers with me who have the courage to launch a frontal attack and not back-stab. Once I have taken my decision, I do not want anybody to question it,” Thackeray said while addressing a gathering of party workers here in the evening.

“If you promise to stand by me, I have taken the decision to go solo in Maharashtra. I will not go to anybody’s door with a begging bowl for an alliance and won’t be at anybody’s mercy. I have decided that there will be no alliance for any of the municipal corporation or zilla parishad polls,” Thackeray said.

Elections to MCGM and other municipal corporations in the state including Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur and Nagpur are to be held on February 21.

(With inputs from agencies)