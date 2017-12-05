No possibility of returning to AAP: Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav (file photo)

Swaraj India leader Prashant Bhushan today rejected outright any prospect of returning to Aam Admi Party (AAP) as he claimed that the party had “betrayed” all ideals of the anti-graft movement. His reaction comes a day after senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas said the party was holding dialogue with those who left the outfit, including Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, to facilitate their return to the party fold.

The controversial remarks by Vishwas, however, were refuted by a party leader close to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav, who along with Bhushan, was expelled from AAP for questioning Kejriwal’s style of functioning, said he was “unaware of any such move”.

“Really? Must be very secret, since both of us have not heard about it!” Yadav tweeted.

“There are no talks or possibility of our returning to AAP which has betrayed all the ideals of the Anti-Corruption movement,” Bhushan said in a tweet.