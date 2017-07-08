No politics, law doing its job: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi over CBI raids on Lalu Prasad Yadav

On Rahul Gandhi’s comments describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “weak” for not raising the issue of the H-1B visa in his talks with US President Donald Trump, Naqvi said the Congress vice-president should become “serious”. (IE)

A day after the CBI raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said there was no politics involved in the matter. The law will take its own course, he told reporters here on the sidelines of an event. The raids were conducted across four cities in connection with a corruption case in which Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi are among the accused. On Rahul Gandhi’s comments describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “weak” for not raising the issue of the H-1B visa in his talks with US President Donald Trump, Naqvi said the Congress vice-president should become “serious”.

“I feel Rahul Gandhi should stop such nonsense and nuisance and move towards seriousness. The more non-serious he is, the more he will hurt Congress,” the minister of state for minority affairs said. Naqvi was speaking on the sidelines of the Annual Conference of SCAs (State Channelising Agencies) of National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC).