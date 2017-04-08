No political party has won election by scoring 51% votes since 1952: President Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday inaugurated an all-India Seminar on “Economic Reforms With Reference to Electoral Issues” organised by the Confederation of the Indian Bar in New Delhi. (ANI)

President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday inaugurated an all-India Seminar on “Economic Reforms With Reference to Electoral Issues” organised by the Confederation of the Indian Bar in New Delhi. While speaking on the occasion, he said that from 1952 to till date, no political party has won the election, irrespective of the strength in house by scoring 51% in India. President Mukherjee on listing problem further said question is of a large number of votes poured, as there’s a possibility of a shortage in representation. President said India has over 800 million voters and 543 Lok Sabha Constituencies represent 1.28 billion people. He further questioned that if Britain can have more than 600 Parliamentary constituencies, then why can’t India which has a much higher population and has more number of seats.

The president stressed on the fact that to strengthen the democratic structure of India, a strong electoral system is necessary. He further added that timely reforms are necessary which not only would give justice to the people but also to the ideals enshrined in the Constitution of India.

According to President, the coalition governments at the Centre has contributed to unstable governments necessitating frequent elections in the past and that fragile coalition did not last. He also referred to the issue of responsibility to the electorate and said that Parliament is not merely a deliberative body but a decision-making body.

The President concluded by congratulating the Confederation of the Indian Bar for organising the seminar and expressed hope that the seminar will deliberate at length electoral reforms and substantive and concrete suggestions will come out of the deliberations.

(With inputs from PTI)