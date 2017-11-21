No political differences with CPI(M) in Kerala, says CPI general secretary Sudhakar Reddy

CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy today downplayed the alleged differences with the CPI(M), and dubbed his party ministers’ move to skip a cabinet meeting in Kerala recently as “differences inside the family”.

CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy today downplayed the alleged differences with the CPI(M), and dubbed his party ministers’ move to skip a cabinet meeting in Kerala recently as “differences inside the family”. A war of words had erupted between the coalition partners in the ruling LDF in Kerala over the decision of the CPI ministers to keep away from the cabinet meeting last week, over the resignation of NCP leader and state minister Thomas Chandy. Chandy, a businessman-turned-politician, is accused of land encroachment for his luxury resort. The CPI ministers — E Chandrasekharan, V S Sunil Kumar, K Raju and P Thilothaman — did not attend the cabinet meeting as Chandy decided to attend the same on November 15, despite the Kerala High Court making observations against him. Chandy resigned the same day as Kerala transport minister after consulting his party’s national leadership. “It is like differences inside the family; differences are not political or anything. It is about a particular issue,” Reddy told PTI.

“Now and then, naturally, as separate political parties, there will be some differences of opinion, but the unity of the (ruling) Left Front (in Kerala) will be safe. The image of the Left Front should be brightened,” he said. On the alleged rising tide of political violence, particularly involving the CPI-M and BJP-RSS in Kerala, the CPI general secretary charged the BJP with trying to “exaggerate” things. “Compared to Haryana and other BJP-ruled states, the law and order situation in Kerala is much better. They (BJP) are trying to politicise some unfortunate incidents there (in Kerala) and exaggerating these things,” he said.

Reddy declined to comment on Rahul Gandhi’s expected elevation as Congress president next month, saying it was an internal matter of that party. “We wish him (Rahul) all the best,” he said. Reddy, however, added that as a leader of the largest opposition and oldest party in the country, Gandhi had to play a crucial role in the “defence of secularism, democracy and constitution”.