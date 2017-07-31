No plan to renovate the stall in Vadnagar where Narendra Modi used to sell tea, Centre tells Parliament

Government has no plan to develop the tea stall in Vadnagar where PM Narendra Modi used to sell tea in his childhood as a tourist spot, Mahesh Sharma said in a written reply. (PTI)

The Centre has no plan to develop the tea stall in district Vadnagar of Gujarat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to sell tea in his childhood as a tourist spot, Union Tourism Minister Mahesh Sharma said in written reply to the Parliament today, PTI reported. Last month the minister had, however, said his ministry along with Ministry of Railways would develop the railway station in the district as a tourist destination.The tea stall was located on one of the platforms of the station.

“The ministry of tourism along with the ministry of railways is developing the Vadnagar railway station as a tourist destination. We have already discussed the plans. As of now, there are no plans to give any facelift to the tea stall,” the minister was quoted as saying by the agency.

The comment by the minister had come last month a day after he said the tea stall would retain its original charm even after being given a modern touch. The cultural ministry officials and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), led by Mahesh Sharma, had visited the district last month to do some research on the station. The tea stall is located on one of platforms of the station.

“Union Minister Mahesh Sharma visited Vadnagar to see the beautification and upgradation work of the railway station which is expected to be completed in three months. While the tea stall is currently a makeshift structure, he wished that it be preserved and its renovation be done without changing its original form. Apart from it, an art gallery showcasing the cultural and historical importance of Vadnagar and a waiting hall for the benefit of tourists is coming up. The art gallery will help tourists understand the Buddhist circuit at Vadnagar,” Mehsana Collector Alok Kumar Pandey had told The Indian Express.