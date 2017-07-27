No plan to import mobile desalination plant Gal-Mobile from Israel, says government

Minister for drinking water and sanitation Narendra Singh Tomar said his ministry has no plans to import Gal-Mobile plants. (Representative image Twitter)

India has no plans to import mobile desalination plant Gal-Mobile from Israel, the Lok Sabha was informed today. Minister for drinking water and sanitation Narendra Singh Tomar said his ministry has no plans to import Gal-Mobile plants. “Desalination is an important purification technology and is implemented in our country as well,” he said.

The minister said as per the information provided by the states into the integrated management information system of the ministry, as on July 24, a total of 10,734 community water purification plants based on reverse osmosis desalination technology have been installed so far. Tomar said as per the information furnished by the Indian mission in Tel Aviv to the ministry of external affairs, Gal- Mobile is an independent, integrated water purification vehicle designed to produce potable drinking water.

The technology can purify upto 20,000 litres per day of sea water and 80,000 litres per day of brackish or muddy or contaminated water and bring it down to the World Health Organisation standards.