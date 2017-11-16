No one can stop India if it tries to take PoK, says Union Minister Hansraj Ahir

The minister of state for home said Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir was under Islamabad because of the “mistakes” of previous governments. (ANI)

Union Minister Hansraj Ahir today said no one could stop India if it wanted to wrest PoK from Pakistan, stressing that the territory was a part of India. The minister of state for home said Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir was under Islamabad because of the “mistakes” of previous governments. “I say Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir is a part of India and due to the mistakes of the previous governments it has been with Pakistan. If we try to get PoK back, no one can stop us because it is our right,” he said on the sidelines of a function here. The minister said India would make efforts to get the territory back from Pakistan. The comments came a day after National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah said Pakistan would not allow India to take that part of Jammu and Kashmir which was under its occupation.

The former state chief minister had raked up a controversy last week when he said PoK belonged to Pakistan.

More details are awaited.